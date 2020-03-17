go to top
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2020 (Sputnik photo via AP Images).

Zelensky’s Government Reshuffle in Ukraine Could Put Reforms at Risk

The Editors Friday, March 13, 2020

In the most sweeping reshuffle of his government since he took office last May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his Cabinet and appointed a new prime minister earlier this month. The announcement comes at a tricky time, as the government is considering several reform measures that are seen as important to winning much-needed investor confidence. In an email interview with WPR, Steven Pifer, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, discusses the factors behind Zelensky’s move and why the new Cabinet will need to work hard to prove it can bring about real change in Ukraine.

World Politics Review: Why has Zelensky chosen to reshuffle his government at this time? ...

