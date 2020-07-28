go to top
A protester prays near a poster showing Hisham al-Hashimi in Baghdad. A protester prays near a poster showing Hisham al-Hashimi, an Iraqi analyst who was shot dead near outside his home in Baghdad in early July, Baghdad, Iraq, July 12, 2020 (AP photo by Khalid Mohammed).

Is Iran Losing Its Grip on Its Proxy Militias in Iraq?

Geneive Abdo Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Earlier this month, a prominent researcher and security expert in Iraq, who was close to the new prime minister and to Western governments, was gunned down outside his home in Baghdad. While the identify of his assailants remains unknown, Hisham al-Hashimi had many enemies, given his history of speaking out against the Islamic State and against Iraq’s powerful Shiite militias. In the weeks leading up to his murder, he told friends and relatives that he had received serious threats from both Sunni and Shiite extremists.

His associates, as well as Iraqi government officials, have focused in particular on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shiite militia that reportedly threatened to “physically eliminate” Hashimi. The group has denied any involvement in the assassination, but Hashimi had collected detailed information about the group and often shared his research with Western governments and the Iraqi political elite, including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who assumed office in May and has pledged to take a tougher stance against the militias. ...

To read more,

enter your email address then choose one of the three options below.

Subscribe to World Politics Review and you'll receive instant access to 10,000+ articles in the World Politics Review Library, along with new comprehensive analysis every weekday . . . written by leading topic experts.

MORE WORLD POLITICS REVIEW